Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

107,390 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,390KM
Used
VIN 1V2MR2CA1KC545406

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RZ261227A
  • Mileage 107,390 KM

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 Volkswagen Atlas