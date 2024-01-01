Menu
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2021 Cadillac CTS

64,147 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

4dr Sdn V-Series | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

4dr Sdn V-Series | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

64,147KM
Used
VIN 1G6DV5RW9M0116961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RR100246A
  • Mileage 64,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

