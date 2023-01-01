$29,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr LT,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LKA,B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10614657
- VIN: KL79MRSL2NB101041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,264 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, fuel effixient accident free AWD ex rental - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Rear view camera
Lane Keeping assist
Forward Collision alert
Optional Sport driving mode
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
