Menu
Account
Sign In
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2022 GMC Canyon

22,129 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 141 Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 141 Denali

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11224706
  2. 11224706
  3. 11224706
  4. 11224706
  5. 11224706
  6. 11224706
  7. 11224706
  8. 11224706
  9. 11224706
  10. 11224706
  11. 11224706
  12. 11224706
  13. 11224706
  14. 11224706
  15. 11224706
  16. 11224706
  17. 11224706
  18. 11224706
  19. 11224706
  20. 11224706
  21. 11224706
  22. 11224706
  23. 11224706
  24. 11224706
  25. 11224706
  26. 11224706
  27. 11224706
  28. 11224706
  29. 11224706
  30. 11224706
  31. 11224706
  32. 11224706
  33. 11224706
  34. 11224706
  35. 11224706
  36. 11224706
  37. 11224706
  38. 11224706
  39. 11224706
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,129KM
Used
VIN 1GTG6EEN7N1158593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8207A
  • Mileage 22,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie 130,224 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 2WD for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 2WD 126,696 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr Denali | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr Denali | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 91,638 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Canyon