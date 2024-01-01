Menu
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

47,836 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,836KM
Used
VIN KM8JBCAE9NU046500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titan Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8216
  • Mileage 47,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2022 Hyundai Tucson