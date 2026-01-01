$18,995+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mazda MX-3
0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents
2022 Mazda MX-3
0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,150KM
VIN JM1DRADB5N0101163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Tired of paying outrageous gas prices?
What if you could drive a stylish EV SUV crossover for an estimated $159 biweekly* thats LESS than 2 full tanks of gas for a similar size SUV.
Introducing this beautiful Mazda EV GT
Luxury, technology, comfort, and incredible efficiency all wrapped into one gorgeous crossover.
Fully Electric
Loaded GT Package
Premium Interior
Save Thousands on Fuel
Smooth & Quiet Ride
Why keep feeding the gas station when you can plug in and save?
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
GT Trim Fully Loaded
Leatherette & Cloth Premium Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Moonroof
Bose Premium 12-Speaker Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
360° Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Radar Cruise Control
Front Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive LED Headlights
Freestyle Rear Doors
Gorgeous Modern Interior Design
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ9UD8UxDEQ
Has 63150kms, had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eI0q%2Fx7XrKAXQG361w8gKz2YwqyWMk60
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
zero down payment, 7 years term, good credit score,
What if you could drive a stylish EV SUV crossover for an estimated $159 biweekly* thats LESS than 2 full tanks of gas for a similar size SUV.
Introducing this beautiful Mazda EV GT
Luxury, technology, comfort, and incredible efficiency all wrapped into one gorgeous crossover.
Fully Electric
Loaded GT Package
Premium Interior
Save Thousands on Fuel
Smooth & Quiet Ride
Why keep feeding the gas station when you can plug in and save?
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
GT Trim Fully Loaded
Leatherette & Cloth Premium Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Moonroof
Bose Premium 12-Speaker Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
360° Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Radar Cruise Control
Front Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive LED Headlights
Freestyle Rear Doors
Gorgeous Modern Interior Design
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ9UD8UxDEQ
Has 63150kms, had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eI0q%2Fx7XrKAXQG361w8gKz2YwqyWMk60
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
zero down payment, 7 years term, good credit score,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2022 Mazda MX-3