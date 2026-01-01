2022 Mazda MX-3

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Tired of paying outrageous gas prices? <br/> What if you could drive a stylish EV SUV crossover for an estimated $159 biweekly* thats LESS than 2 full tanks of gas for a similar size SUV. <br/> Introducing this beautiful Mazda EV GT <br/> Luxury, technology, comfort, and incredible efficiency all wrapped into one gorgeous crossover. <br/> Fully Electric <br/> Loaded GT Package <br/> Premium Interior <br/> Save Thousands on Fuel <br/> Smooth & Quiet Ride <br/> Why keep feeding the gas station when you can plug in and save? <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance! <br/> <br/> <br/> GT Trim Fully Loaded <br/> Leatherette & Cloth Premium Interior <br/> Heated Seats <br/> Heated Steering Wheel <br/> Power Driver Seat with Memory <br/> Power Moonroof <br/> Bose Premium 12-Speaker Sound System <br/> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto <br/> Navigation System <br/> 360° Camera <br/> Front & Rear Parking Sensors <br/> Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> Lane Keep Assist <br/> Radar Cruise Control <br/> Front Cross Traffic Alert <br/> Adaptive LED Headlights <br/> Freestyle Rear Doors <br/> Gorgeous Modern Interior Design <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ9UD8UxDEQ <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 63150kms, had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eI0q%2Fx7XrKAXQG361w8gKz2YwqyWMk60 <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> zero down payment, 7 years term, good credit score, <br/>

2022 Mazda MX-3

63,150 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14084898.810738651?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32544

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,150KM
VIN JM1DRADB5N0101163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Tired of paying outrageous gas prices?
What if you could drive a stylish EV SUV crossover for an estimated $159 biweekly* thats LESS than 2 full tanks of gas for a similar size SUV.
Introducing this beautiful Mazda EV GT
Luxury, technology, comfort, and incredible efficiency all wrapped into one gorgeous crossover.
Fully Electric
Loaded GT Package
Premium Interior
Save Thousands on Fuel
Smooth & Quiet Ride
Why keep feeding the gas station when you can plug in and save?


Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!


GT Trim Fully Loaded
Leatherette & Cloth Premium Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Power Moonroof
Bose Premium 12-Speaker Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
360° Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Radar Cruise Control
Front Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive LED Headlights
Freestyle Rear Doors
Gorgeous Modern Interior Design


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ9UD8UxDEQ


Has 63150kms, had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eI0q%2Fx7XrKAXQG361w8gKz2YwqyWMk60


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4


zero down payment, 7 years term, good credit score,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

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705-826-XXXX

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705-826-6777

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2022 Mazda MX-3