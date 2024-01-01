$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC, ECO, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC, ECO, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, boasting a striking blue exterior and a luxurious black interior. This versatile SUV/Crossover combines style and functionality, making it perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine provides a spirited drive, while the smooth CVT transmission delivers seamless acceleration. With only 98,828km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross is practically brand new.
Auto Choice Sales is proud to offer this meticulously maintained Eclipse Cross, equipped with a full suite of safety and comfort features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, a rearview camera, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you warm, informed, and connected on the go. The advanced safety features like forward collision warning and traction control give you peace of mind, ensuring you and your passengers are protected.
Here are five of the Eclipse Cross's most sizzle-worthy features:
- S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): Enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions with Mitsubishi's advanced all-wheel-drive system.
- ECO Mode: Save fuel and reduce emissions with the touch of a button.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced visibility and added peace of mind when reversing.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stream your favorite music and make hands-free calls for a safe and enjoyable driving experience.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today to experience the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000