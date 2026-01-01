$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice
2DR CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, POWER GROUP, CD PLAYER!!
2006 Pontiac Solstice
2DR CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, POWER GROUP, CD PLAYER!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 127,768 KM
Vehicle Description
TURN HEADS THIS SUMMER in this RED 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible!!! With ONLY 127,000 km, this sporty roadster is the perfect fun car for sunny days and top-down cruising! Equipped with everything you need including: 5-speed MANUAL transmission, power windows and locks, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, AM/FM CD stereo, chrome wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $12995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours!!
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613-830-5676