2006 Pontiac Solstice

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<div class=qMYqUG_convSearchResultHighlightRoot><div class= data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:4c2272aa-dd5e-45cd-88bf-9098e3bebd1f-0 data-is-intersecting=true><div class=relative w-full overflow-visible><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:4c2272aa-dd5e-45cd-88bf-9098e3bebd1f-0 data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:4c2272aa-dd5e-45cd-88bf-9098e3bebd1f-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-2 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=193bcd61-d55b-4fc9-8e7a-c9d3eb3b8b27 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert wrap-break-word w-full light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=369 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>TURN HEADS THIS SUMMER in this RED 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible!!! With ONLY 127,000 km, this sporty roadster is the perfect fun car for sunny days and top-down cruising! Equipped with everything you need including: 5-speed MANUAL transmission, power windows and locks, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, AM/FM CD stereo, chrome wheels and more!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.<em><strong> *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!*****</strong></em> <strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $12995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours!!</strong></p></div></div></div></div></div></div></section></div></div></div>

2006 Pontiac Solstice

127,768 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2DR CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, POWER GROUP, CD PLAYER!!

Watch This Vehicle
14099206

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2DR CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, POWER GROUP, CD PLAYER!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,768KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB35B06Y116224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 127,768 KM

Vehicle Description

TURN HEADS THIS SUMMER in this RED 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible!!! With ONLY 127,000 km, this sporty roadster is the perfect fun car for sunny days and top-down cruising! Equipped with everything you need including: 5-speed MANUAL transmission, power windows and locks, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, AM/FM CD stereo, chrome wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $12995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2006 Pontiac Solstice