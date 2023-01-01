2009 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,877 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9493219

9493219 Stock #: 22083-1

22083-1 VIN: 1FMCU93G79KB45872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,495 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 6-CYLINDER ENGINE POWER GROUP SYNC BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE ALLOY WHEELS AIR CONDITIONING CD/MP3 PLAYER SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

