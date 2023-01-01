$8,877+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2009 Ford Escape
XLT AWD, SYNC HANDS-FREE, SPORT PKG! LOW KM!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,877
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9493219
- Stock #: 22083-1
- VIN: 1FMCU93G79KB45872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this fresh trade-in! This 2009 Ford Escape SE with all wheel drive and sport appearance package is the one you have been looking for!! Serviced at our dealership for many years and rust proofed annually, this Escape is in great shape! Fully equipped with: power driver seat, alloy wheels, sport appearance package, power group, Sync bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, winter tires on rims, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $8877 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.