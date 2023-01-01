Menu
2009 Ford Escape

139,495 KM

Details Description Features

$8,877

+ tax & licensing
$8,877

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

XLT AWD, SYNC HANDS-FREE, SPORT PKG! LOW KM!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,877

+ taxes & licensing

139,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493219
  • Stock #: 22083-1
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G79KB45872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fresh trade-in! This 2009 Ford Escape SE with all wheel drive and sport appearance package is the one you have been looking for!! Serviced at our dealership for many years and rust proofed annually, this Escape is in great shape! Fully equipped with: power driver seat, alloy wheels, sport appearance package, power group, Sync bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, winter tires on rims, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $8877 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
6-CYLINDER ENGINE
POWER GROUP
SYNC BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALLOY WHEELS
AIR CONDITIONING
CD/MP3 PLAYER
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

