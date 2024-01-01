$7,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
LOW KM, RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY! A/C, POWER GRP, CD!
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
LOW KM, RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY! A/C, POWER GRP, CD!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24022
- Mileage 123,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an inexpensive vehicle? Or your first car!? Then check out this 2010 Mazda3 sedan! Well cared-for and rust proofed annually! Comes with a manual transmission, air conditioning, power group, CD/MP3 player and more!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $7900 plus HST and licensing. Call and book your test drive appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676