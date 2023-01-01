Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

63,501 KM

Details

2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I COUPE! RARE!! 63K!!!! RED INT, 6SPD, SUNROOF!

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I COUPE! RARE!! 63K!!!! RED INT, 6SPD, SUNROOF!

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,501KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542752
  • Stock #: 22102
  • VIN: WBAUP7C55CVM55119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,501 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS RARE FIND!! This 2012 BMW 128i coupe is one rare bird and with ONLY 63,000KM!!! Buy your summer toy now and avoid the seasonal price increases!! Loaded up with: sport package incl. sport seats, gorgeous coral red leather interior, power sunroof, black sapphire exterior paint, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $268 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

CORAL RED LEATHER
POWER SUNROOF
CD/MP3 PLAYER
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
SPORT SEATS
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

