2012 BMW 1 Series
128I COUPE! RARE!! 63K!!!! RED INT, 6SPD, SUNROOF!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9542752
- Stock #: 22102
- VIN: WBAUP7C55CVM55119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 63,501 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS RARE FIND!! This 2012 BMW 128i coupe is one rare bird and with ONLY 63,000KM!!! Buy your summer toy now and avoid the seasonal price increases!! Loaded up with: sport package incl. sport seats, gorgeous coral red leather interior, power sunroof, black sapphire exterior paint, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $268 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
