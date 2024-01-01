Menu
Check out this fully loaded, well maintained 2013 Ford Edge Limited!!! This one has it all including: leather, power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power seats, back-up camera, Sony premium audio system, power group, push-button start, remote start, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

2013 Ford Edge

149,520 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC4DBA42102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fully loaded, well maintained 2013 Ford Edge Limited!!! This one has it all including: leather, power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power seats, back-up camera, Sony premium audio system, power group, push-button start, remote start, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
SONY PREMIUM AUDIO
CHROME WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Ford Edge