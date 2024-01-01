$11,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!
2013 Ford Edge
LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this fully loaded, well maintained 2013 Ford Edge Limited!!! This one has it all including: leather, power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power seats, back-up camera, Sony premium audio system, power group, push-button start, remote start, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676