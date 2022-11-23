$8,959+ tax & licensing
$8,959
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2014 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S 6sp
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
106,253KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9369163
- Stock #: T3203aa
- VIN: 3N1AB7APXEL635968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 106,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean and well cared for Sentra. Vehicle has been rust protected and is rust free! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!
