2014 Nissan Sentra

106,253 KM

Details

$8,959

+ tax & licensing
$8,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S 6sp

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S 6sp

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

  9369163
  2. 9369163
$8,959

+ taxes & licensing

106,253KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9369163
  • Stock #: T3203aa
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXEL635968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # T3203aa
  • Mileage 106,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean and well cared for Sentra. Vehicle has been rust protected and is rust free! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

