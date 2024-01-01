Menu
<p>Looking for an economical, inexpensive and well-equipped 4 door hatchback?? Look no further, this 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is the car for you!! Features include: automatic transmission, air conditioning, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels, winter tires on rims and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $107 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10500 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

118,501 KM

LT HATCHBACK, AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS!!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,501KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SH4F4137616

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,501 KM

Looking for an economical, inexpensive and well-equipped 4 door hatchback?? Look no further, this 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is the car for you!! Features include: automatic transmission, air conditioning, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $107 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10500 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
CLOTH INTERIOR
ALLOY WHEELS
WINTER TIRES AND RIMS
REMOTE START
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

