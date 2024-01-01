Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Check out this low mileage, well-equipped, fuel-efficient affordable hatchback! This 2015 Ford Focus has everything you need including: automatic transmission, air conditioning, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $112 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $2299 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2015 Ford Focus

148,327 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, POWER GROUP

2015 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, POWER GROUP

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K28FL337221

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24021
  • Mileage 148,327 KM

Check out this low mileage, well-equipped, fuel-efficient affordable hatchback! This 2015 Ford Focus has everything you need including: automatic transmission, air conditioning, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $112 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $2299 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

AUTOMATIC
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
BACK-UP CAMERA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

