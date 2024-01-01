$10,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE HATCHBACK, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, POWER GROUP
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24021
- Mileage 148,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this low mileage, well-equipped, fuel-efficient affordable hatchback! This 2015 Ford Focus has everything you need including: automatic transmission, air conditioning, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $112 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $2299 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
