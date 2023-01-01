Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,811 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LOADED! 4WD, SUNROOF, BLACK WHEELS, LEATHER!

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LOADED! 4WD, SUNROOF, BLACK WHEELS, LEATHER!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084641
  • Stock #: 23057
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG8FC687139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23057
  • Mileage 86,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low-mileage, well-equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee! Features include: 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, all wheel drive, leather seats with suede inserts, power sunroof, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, touch-screen radio, gloss black wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $284 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $26999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
POWER SUNROOF
LEATHER/CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
REMOTE START

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

