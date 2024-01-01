Menu
CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS ONE!!! ONLY 53,000km!!!! This 2016 Cadillac ATS has every feature and then some!! Comes with: all wheel drive, leather, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, body side skirt package with front lip spoiler, rear spoiler, gunmetal summer wheels with summer tires, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1985 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

2016 Cadillac ATS

53,895 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!

2016 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX7G0117789

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,895 KM

CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS ONE!!! ONLY 53,000km!!!! This 2016 Cadillac ATS has every feature and then some!! Comes with: all wheel drive, leather, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, body side skirt package with front lip spoiler, rear spoiler, gunmetal summer wheels with summer tires, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1985 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

NAVIGATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
BOSE AUDIO
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
REMOTE START
POWER SEATS
BODY SKIRT PACKAGE
REAR SPOILER
LUXURY
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Cadillac ATS