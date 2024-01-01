$23,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS
LUXURY AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,895 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS ONE!!! ONLY 53,000km!!!! This 2016 Cadillac ATS has every feature and then some!! Comes with: all wheel drive, leather, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, body side skirt package with front lip spoiler, rear spoiler, gunmetal summer wheels with summer tires, winter tires on rims and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1985 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!
