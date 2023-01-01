Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

119,371 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD AWD, NAV, SUNROOF, REAR DVD, LEATHER!!

2016 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD AWD, NAV, SUNROOF, REAR DVD, LEATHER!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547030
  • Stock #: 22096-1
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT142037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a FULLY LOADED all wheel drive SUV? Then check out this well-optioned and well cared-for 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD. Sold and serviced by our dealership! Features include: 3.6L 6-cyl. engine, all wheel drive, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power driver seat, navigation, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER!, power sunroof, alloy wheels and more! This one has every possible option!!!!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $191 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $19999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

Vehicle Features

REAR SEAT DVD
LEATHER INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
ALLOY WHEELS
WINTER TIRES AND RIMS
BACK-UP CAMERA
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

