2016 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 3 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547030

9547030 Stock #: 22096-1

22096-1 VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT142037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,371 KM

Vehicle Features Packages REAR SEAT DVD LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL POWER DRIVER SEAT REMOTE START NAVIGATION SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE ALLOY WHEELS WINTER TIRES AND RIMS BACK-UP CAMERA Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.