$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2016 Dodge Journey
CROSSROAD AWD, NAV, SUNROOF, REAR DVD, LEATHER!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9547030
- Stock #: 22096-1
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT142037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a FULLY LOADED all wheel drive SUV? Then check out this well-optioned and well cared-for 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD. Sold and serviced by our dealership! Features include: 3.6L 6-cyl. engine, all wheel drive, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power driver seat, navigation, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER!, power sunroof, alloy wheels and more! This one has every possible option!!!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $191 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $19999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.