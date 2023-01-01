Menu
Why buy a new one for over $70,000 when you can have a WELL EQUIPPED, excellent condition 2017 Acura MDX Tech with ALL the features!! The list of features is long on this one, including: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, navigation, sunroof, rear seat DVD, leather, heated seats, power seats, power rear hatch, alloy wheels, touch-screen radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $292 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2017 Acura MDX

104,301 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
TECH AWD, LOW KM, REAR DVD, NAV, SUNROOF, LOADED!

TECH AWD, LOW KM, REAR DVD, NAV, SUNROOF, LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,301KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H66HB507732

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 104,301 KM

Why buy a new one for over $70,000 when you can have a WELL EQUIPPED, excellent condition 2017 Acura MDX Tech with ALL the features!! The list of features is long on this one, including: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, navigation, sunroof, rear seat DVD, leather, heated seats, power seats, power rear hatch, alloy wheels, touch-screen radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $292 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

REAR DVD
NAVIGATION
SUNROOF
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
SATELLITE RADIO
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
POWER REAR HATCH
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

