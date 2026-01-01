Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW! Check out how clean this 2017 BMW X3 is!! FULLY LOADED with everything, including: xDrive all wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, Oyster leather interior with heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Harman Kardon stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera and more!<br><br><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Available</strong></span></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></span></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $198 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2017 BMW X3

105,979 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOW KM, PANO ROOF, H/K STEREO, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle
14273258

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOW KM, PANO ROOF, H/K STEREO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1781469494980
  2. 1781469495412
  3. 1781469495825
  4. 1781469496250
  5. 1781469496686
  6. 1781469497135
  7. 1781469497584
  8. 1781469497996
  9. 1781469498408
  10. 1781469498831
  11. 1781469499279
  12. 1781469499701
  13. 1781469500144
  14. 1781469500559
  15. 1781469500987
  16. 1781469501407
  17. 1781469501831
  18. 1781469502244
  19. 1781469502667
  20. 1781469503089
  21. 1781469503509
  22. 1781469503935
  23. 1781469504355
  24. 1781469504789
  25. 1781469505188
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
105,979KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C5XH0T03377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,979 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out how clean this 2017 BMW X3 is!! FULLY LOADED with everything, including: xDrive all wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, Oyster leather interior with heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Harman Kardon stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $198 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i - LOW KM, PANO ROOF, H/K STEREO, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i - LOW KM, PANO ROOF, H/K STEREO, LOADED! 105,979 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Cooper S - 6SPD!! PANO ROOF, HARMAN KARDON STEREO! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 MINI Cooper Cooper S - 6SPD!! PANO ROOF, HARMAN KARDON STEREO! 61,711 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper S Cooper S - ONLY 32K!! AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 MINI Cooper S Cooper S - ONLY 32K!! AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV! 32,269 KM $24,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 BMW X3