2017 Cadillac XT5

79,731 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY AWD, LOW KM, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, LOADED!!

2017 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY AWD, LOW KM, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, LOADED!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9895511
  Stock #: LUXEXT5DEMO
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS3HZ230851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LUXEXT5DEMO
  • Mileage 79,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a FULLY LOADED, Luxury Vehicle that won't break the bank? Then this 2017 Cadillac XT5 is the vehicle for you! Features include: panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, push-button start, Bose audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $262 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR Cash purchase price of $32999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER GROUP
REMOTE START
BOSE AUDIO
NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

