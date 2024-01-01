Menu
WOW!! Check out this FULLY EQUIPPED 2017 Lexus NX200 F-Sport!! Has the very desirable RED LEATHER INTERIOR! In addition to: blind sport monitor, WINTER TIRE/WHEEL PACKAGE!, power sunroof, navigation, heated power seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and power rear hatch!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2017 Lexus NX 200t

91,069 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT AWD, NAV, LEATHER, SUMMER & WINTER WHEELS

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT AWD, NAV, LEATHER, SUMMER & WINTER WHEELS

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ8H2118011

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,069 KM

WOW!! Check out this FULLY EQUIPPED 2017 Lexus NX200 F-Sport!! Has the very desirable RED LEATHER INTERIOR! In addition to: blind sport monitor, WINTER TIRE/WHEEL PACKAGE!, power sunroof, navigation, heated power seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and power rear hatch!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

F-SPORT
LEATHER
RED LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
NAVIGATION
SUNROOF
BACK-UP CAMERA
WINTER TIRE AND WHEEL PACKAGE
POWER REAR HATCH
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Lexus NX 200t