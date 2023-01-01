Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

91,598 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT! AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, XM!

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT! AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, XM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,598KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10430691
  • Stock #: 23094
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL3H0191326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, FULLY LOADED, all wheel drive yet reliable SUV? Then check out this 2017 Mazda CX5 GT!! Loaded up with all the toys including: all wheel drive, power sunroof, bose audio, leather interior, heated seats, power front seats, bluetooth hands-free, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, back-up camera and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Advertised price is finance purchase price of ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1800 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $26400 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
LEATHER
SUNROOF
BOSE AUDIO
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

