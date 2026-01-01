Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!! Check out this exceptionally clean 2017 Mazda CX-5! Stylish, reliable, and fun to drive, this SUV is loaded with great features including navigation, back-up camera, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, push-button start, cruise control, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and more! A perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and Mazdas renowned driving performance. Financing available and extended protection plans offered!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong><strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $203 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.59% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!!</strong></p>

2017 Mazda CX-5

157,675 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAM!!

Watch This Vehicle
14270888

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAM!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1781366734455
  2. 1781366734926
  3. 1781366735344
  4. 1781366735798
  5. 1781366736248
  6. 1781366736685
  7. 1781366737096
  8. 1781366737588
  9. 1781366737988
  10. 1781366738397
  11. 1781366738825
  12. 1781366739303
  13. 1781366739761
  14. 1781366740164
  15. 1781366740610
  16. 1781366741061
  17. 1781366741500
  18. 1781366741912
  19. 1781366742327
  20. 1781366742743
  21. 1781366743168
  22. 1781366743628
  23. 1781366744032
  24. 1781366744519
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
157,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL0H0100689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26155
  • Mileage 157,675 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this exceptionally clean 2017 Mazda CX-5! Stylish, reliable, and fun to drive, this SUV is loaded with great features including navigation, back-up camera, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, push-button start, cruise control, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and more! A perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and Mazda's renowned driving performance. Financing available and extended protection plans offered!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $203 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.59% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, SUPER CLEAN! for sale in Orleans, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, SUPER CLEAN! 117,594 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline-SUPER CLEAN! AUTO, SUNROOF, HTD SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline-SUPER CLEAN! AUTO, SUNROOF, HTD SEATS! 146,010 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rio SX HATCHBACK, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS & STR WHEEL! for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Kia Rio SX HATCHBACK, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS & STR WHEEL! 168,038 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Mazda CX-5