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<p>Check out this great condition 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer! Only 154,223 km! Features include automatic transmission, heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth hands-free, power windows, power locks, and more!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><strong>Available</strong></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong><strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $11995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

154,223 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

HEATED SEATS, 4WD, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAM & MORE

Watch This Vehicle
14403796

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

HEATED SEATS, 4WD, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAM & MORE

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
154,223KM
Good Condition
VIN JA32V2FW3HU607644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great condition 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer! Only 154,223 km! Features include automatic transmission, heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth hands-free, power windows, power locks, and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $11995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer