$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
HEATED SEATS, 4WD, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAM & MORE
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
HEATED SEATS, 4WD, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAM & MORE
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this great condition 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer! Only 154,223 km! Features include automatic transmission, heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth hands-free, power windows, power locks, and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $11995 plus hst and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!
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613-830-5676