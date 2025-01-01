Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this FULLY LOADED, TRADE-IN (right from the Porsche dealer!!) 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition!! This one has it ALL including: leather/suede heated power seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio with navigation, back-up camera, Bose audio system, alloy wheels, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $259 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $29995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Porsche Cayenne

130,310 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM PKG, PANO ROOF, BOSE AUDIO, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle
12131631

2017 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM PKG, PANO ROOF, BOSE AUDIO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1738014495
  2. 1738014494
  3. 1738014495
  4. 1738014494
  5. 1738014495
  6. 1738014494
  7. 1738014495
  8. 1738014494
  9. 1738014495
  10. 1738014494
  11. 1738014495
  12. 1738014494
  13. 1738014494
  14. 1738014494
  15. 1738014494
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,310KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A26HKA88614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FULLY LOADED, TRADE-IN (right from the Porsche dealer!!) 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition!! This one has it ALL including: leather/suede heated power seats, heated steering wheel, touch-screen radio with navigation, back-up camera, Bose audio system, alloy wheels, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $259 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $29995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BOSE AUDIO
POWER GROUP
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2024 Buick Envista BUICK ENVISTA ST! ONLY 4900KM!! SUNROOF, LEATHER! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Buick Envista BUICK ENVISTA ST! ONLY 4900KM!! SUNROOF, LEATHER! 4,991 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision AVENIR! LEATHER, BOSE, HUD, PANO ROOF, LOADED!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Buick Envision AVENIR! LEATHER, BOSE, HUD, PANO ROOF, LOADED!! 34,175 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEAT for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEAT 91,307 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Cayenne