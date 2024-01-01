2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p>WOW!! YES ONLY 6700KM ON THIS ONE!! PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW!! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS TOO!! Features include: heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, cruise control, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

6,731 KM

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

6,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,731 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! YES ONLY 6700KM ON THIS ONE!! PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW!! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS TOO!! Features include: heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, cruise control, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

