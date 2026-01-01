Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this CLEAN and AFFORDABLE Mini Cooper Coupe with UNDER 17,000 km’s!!! A rare find loaded with all the features you could want, including: leather interior, heated seats, Navigation, bluetooth, and more! Fun, stylish, and ready to drive!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</p><p>Priced at ONLY $130 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</p>

2018 MINI Cooper

16,769 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 MINI Cooper

UNION JACK, LOW MILEAGE, SUNROOF & MORE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14099122

2018 MINI Cooper

UNION JACK, LOW MILEAGE, SUNROOF & MORE!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1778789291
  2. 1778789290
  3. 1778789290
  4. 1778789290
  5. 1778789290
  6. 1778789290
  7. 1778789290
  8. 1778789290
  9. 1778789290
  10. 1778789291
  11. 1778789290
  12. 1778789291
  13. 1778789291
  14. 1778789291
  15. 1778789291
  16. 1778789291
  17. 1778789291
  18. 1778789291
  19. 1778789291
  20. 1778789291
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
16,769KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C59J2D71758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26135
  • Mileage 16,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this CLEAN and AFFORDABLE Mini Cooper Coupe with UNDER 17,000 km’s!!! A rare find loaded with all the features you could want, including: leather interior, heated seats, Navigation, bluetooth, and more! Fun, stylish, and ready to drive!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $130 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2018 MINI Cooper UNION JACK, LOW MILEAGE, SUNROOF & MORE!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 MINI Cooper UNION JACK, LOW MILEAGE, SUNROOF & MORE!! 16,769 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 XT5 PREMIUM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA! for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Cadillac XT5 XT5 PREMIUM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA! 94,827 KM $25,759 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design LOW KM!! ONE-OWNER!! SUNROOF, LOADED!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design LOW KM!! ONE-OWNER!! SUNROOF, LOADED!! 76,472 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 MINI Cooper