$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
SPORT TOURING AWD, 47K! SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,229 KM
Check out this SUPER clean, low mileage and well equipped 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD!! Comes with summer tires on alloy wheels, winter tires on steel rims, sunroof, navigation, back-up camera, side blind spot monitor, bluetooth hands-free, touch-screen radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, black/tan cloth/leather interior, remote start and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $174 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
