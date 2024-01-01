$24,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
67,405KM
Used
VIN 2G11Z5SA4K9107468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Steering Wheel!
With an abundance of passenger and trunk space, this 2019 Chevy Impala is unmistakably a full size sedan. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 67,405 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Impala LT will add plenty of luxurious features such as a remote engine start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, panic brake assist and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Tool kit, road emergency
Alternator, 150 amps
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Keyless Open
Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Auto headlamps
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Brake Assist, panic
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Hands Free Keyless Entry
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2019 Chevrolet Impala