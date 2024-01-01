$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential FWD - Heated Seats
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential FWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS23AD3KH044728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
New technology, new features, and a new look highlight the excellent value of this all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential FWD. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
New technology, new features, and a new look highlight the excellent value of this all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential FWD. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 20" WHEELS, 6 SEATER 60,550 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Enclave Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $133 B/W 147,698 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV LOW LOW KM! CLEAN CAR! 4,505 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe