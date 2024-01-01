$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Frontier
Midnight Edition - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 1N6AD0FV5KN779636
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230662AA
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth!
Experience bulletproof reliability and astounding capability with this tried and tested Nissan Frontier. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Nissan Frontier black edition comes with plenty of style and comes with exclusive 18 inch black aluminum wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, a gloss black painted grille, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, 7 inch color display, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, Bluetooth hands free phone system and audio streaming, cruise control, second row under seat storage, AM/FM audio with 4 speakers, USB and aux inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Frontier