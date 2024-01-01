$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan NV200
S - Bluetooth
2019 Nissan NV200
S - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 3N6CM0KNXKK703950
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0710
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
This 2019 Nissan NV200 gives modern workers a modern choice of a compact work van. This 2019 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our NV200's trim level is S. This smart and capable NV200 S comes with two cup holders, an AM/FM CD audio system with a 5 inch monitor, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free phone system, power windows and locks, power side mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, a fold-down passenger's seat with seatback tray table, mobile office style center console with file folder and laptop storage, passenger side under seat slide out storage tray, rear view camera, 40/60 split rear cargo doors with 180-degree maximum opening range, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan NV200