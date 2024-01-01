$26,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier - Heated Seats
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$26,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,167KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S02L4124390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6451
- Mileage 48,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 4G LTE!
Big on interior space, this Chevrolet Bolt and its small dimensions make it a very easy car to drive and maneuver. This 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 48,167 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this Bolt Premier will get you unique aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, rear park assist with blind spot detection and a 360 surround view camera. It also includes remote keyless entry with push button start, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes a Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar and built-in 4G LTE capability. This top of the line Bolt also features teen driver technology, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus many more modern safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 4g Lte, Remote Keyless Entry, 360 Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $200.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension, front independent
Alternator, none
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Fuel, none
Electronic Precision Shift, electronic transmission range selector with Low selection for throttle off regenerative braking
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable, NEMA 5 plug with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Charging module, 7.2 kW high-voltage
Chassis, standard
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Battery, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Wireless Charging for devices
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, articulating
Console, floor with sliding armrest and covered storage
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 3 themes and energy-use monitors
Outside temperature display located in the Driver Information Centre
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Lock control, liftgate, power remote lock/unlock
Heat ducts, rear
Visors, driver and front passenger sliding vanity mirrors, covered
Lighting, ambient, LED-based door light pipes
Storage, in front of shifter and driver and front passenger door panels
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Storage, rear cargo, double floor
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seats, heated, rear
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers
Armrest, rear centre with 2 additional cup holders
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel
Safety
Rear Parking Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system, including subwoofer
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
LPO, Tire inflator
Headlamps, high intensity discharge, low and high beam projector
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Liftgate handle
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets
Luggage rack, side rails, roof mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Grille, high gloss Black
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Change Alert
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$26,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 Chevrolet Bolt