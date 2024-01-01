$23,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax
PREMIER, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, LOADED
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,382 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Check out this FULLY LOADED 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier AWD!! This one has it all including: all wheel drive, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free, touch-screen radio, Bose audio system, alloy wheels, remote start, forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, side blind spot alert and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $182 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today! ***This vehicle is a previous daily rental***
