Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System!</b><br> <br> With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Dont let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our QX60s trim level is Sensory AWD. This QX60 with the Sensory Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, unique hour glass seat quilting, heated and cooled power front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 15 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking, Heated Seats. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2020 Infiniti QX60

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Infiniti QX60

Sensory AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Sensory AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM2LC504215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System!

With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX60's trim level is Sensory AWD. This QX60 with the Sensory Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, unique hour glass seat quilting, heated and cooled power front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 15 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking, Heated Seats.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium audio system
Active Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! 59,752 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W 87,199 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W 39,063 KM $26,190 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60