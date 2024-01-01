$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX60
Sensory AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2020 Infiniti QX60
Sensory AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM2LC504215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System!
With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is Sensory AWD. This QX60 with the Sensory Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, unique hour glass seat quilting, heated and cooled power front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 15 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a rearview camera, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking, Heated Seats.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Active Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Infiniti QX60