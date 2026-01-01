Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>AFFORDABLE LUXURY!!</strong> <em><strong>COMPARE AT OVER $70000 FOR A BRAND NEW ONE!! </strong></em>This low mileage, well cared-for 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv has all the features you need and then come including: leather interior, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Available</strong></span></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></span></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $265 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today, book your test drive appointment and make your neighbours jealous!!!</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2021 Audi Q5

68,929 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL!

Watch This Vehicle
14020182

2021 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1777561570509
  2. 1777561570975
  3. 1777561571399
  4. 1777561571858
  5. 1777561572307
  6. 1777561572736
  7. 1777561573161
  8. 1777561573580
  9. 1777561574012
  10. 1777561574430
  11. 1777561574862
  12. 1777561575263
  13. 1777561575687
  14. 1777561576088
  15. 1777561576496
  16. 1777561576945
  17. 1777561577365
  18. 1777561577772
  19. 1777561578183
  20. 1777561578589
  21. 1777561579001
  22. 1777561579409
  23. 1777561579816
  24. 1777561580219
  25. 1777561580631
  26. 1777561581033
  27. 1777561581482
  28. 1777561581905
  29. 1777561582310
  30. 1777561582728
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
68,929KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY3M2099021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,929 KM

Vehicle Description

AFFORDABLE LUXURY!! COMPARE AT OVER $70000 FOR A BRAND NEW ONE!! This low mileage, well cared-for 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv has all the features you need and then come including: leather interior, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $265 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today, book your test drive appointment and make your neighbours jealous!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2021 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL! 68,929 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A3 Progressiv SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Audi A3 Progressiv SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! 135,234 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 MINI Cooper 0 $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Audi Q5