$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL!
2021 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV - AWD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STR WHEEL!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,929 KM
Vehicle Description
AFFORDABLE LUXURY!! COMPARE AT OVER $70000 FOR A BRAND NEW ONE!! This low mileage, well cared-for 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv has all the features you need and then come including: leather interior, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $265 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today, book your test drive appointment and make your neighbours jealous!!!
Vehicle Features
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613-830-5676