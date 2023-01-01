Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cadillac XT5

32,517 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac XT5

2021 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY AWD, LOW KM, 20 INCH WHEELS, HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY AWD, LOW KM, 20 INCH WHEELS, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1682784216
  2. 1682784216
  3. 1682784217
  4. 1682784216
  5. 1682784217
  6. 1682784187
  7. 1682784217
  8. 1682784216
  9. 1682784217
  10. 1682784216
  11. 1682784217
  12. 1682784216
  13. 1682784216
  14. 1682784216
  15. 1682784216
  16. 1682784216
  17. 1682784216
  18. 1682784216
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,517KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895523
  • Stock #: 23038
  • VIN: 1GYKNBR43MZ174913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23038
  • Mileage 32,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, save over $10000 compared to buying new!! This 2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD is the SUV you have been looking for! Comes with: all wheel drive, 2.0 turbo 4-cylinder engine, upgraded 20 inch gloss black wheels, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple Carplay/Android auto with navigation, Bose audio system, back-up camera, power rear hatch, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $346 bi-weekly at 6.99% with $0 down over 78 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $46999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

20 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
WILDER METALLIC
LEATHER INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER GROUP
POWER SEATS
REMOTE START
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,123 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 1 Series 12...
 81,217 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 39,479 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory