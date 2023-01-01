$46,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
LUXURY AWD, LOW KM, 20 INCH WHEELS, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,999
- Listing ID: 9895523
- Stock #: 23038
- VIN: 1GYKNBR43MZ174913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, save over $10000 compared to buying new!! This 2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD is the SUV you have been looking for! Comes with: all wheel drive, 2.0 turbo 4-cylinder engine, upgraded 20 inch gloss black wheels, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple Carplay/Android auto with navigation, Bose audio system, back-up camera, power rear hatch, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $346 bi-weekly at 6.99% with $0 down over 78 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $46999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
