2021 Chevrolet Spark

40,967 KM

Details

LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control

40,967KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9577939
  Stock #: P6139
  VIN: KL8CD6SA4MC701082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

A zippy urban warrior, this Chevy Spark is ready for every commute with comfort and style. This 2021 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 40,967 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Vision Camera
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Oil life monitoring system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, black
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Grille, chrome
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare
Headlamps, halogen projector with automatic exterior lamp control
Onstar
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not monitor spare tire)
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mylink
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

