What a great deal on a fully loaded, like new 2021 Subaru Forester SPORT!! This one is very well equipped, including: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, forward collision warning, blind spot monitor, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, EyeSight system, gloss black alloy wheels, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2021 Subaru Forester

48,146 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru Forester

SPORT AWD, LOW KM! PANO ROOF, HEATED SEATS/STR WHL

2021 Subaru Forester

SPORT AWD, LOW KM! PANO ROOF, HEATED SEATS/STR WHL

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEMC2MH495170

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,146 KM

What a great deal on a fully loaded, like new 2021 Subaru Forester SPORT!! This one is very well equipped, including: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, forward collision warning, blind spot monitor, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, EyeSight system, gloss black alloy wheels, push-button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

SPORT TRIM
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER GROUP
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Subaru Forester