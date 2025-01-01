Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2021 Volvo XC40

70,428 KM

Details Description Features

$28,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Watch This Vehicle
12092455

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$28,494

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4162UK3M2561522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1846
  • Mileage 70,428 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid LX FWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid LX FWD 90 KM $49,799 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum 70,428 KM $28,494 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru ASCENT Premier 7-Passenger for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Subaru ASCENT Premier 7-Passenger 67,600 KM $32,869 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,494

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC40