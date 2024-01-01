Menu
<p>Check out this well-equipped 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT!! Low km, black package with gloss black wheels, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, this one has it all!!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $178 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

74,176 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

VIN 1G1ZD5ST2NF153315

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24037
  • Mileage 74,176 KM

Check out this well-equipped 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT!! Low km, black package with gloss black wheels, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, this one has it all!!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $178 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

BLACK PACKAGE
4-CYLINDER ENGINE
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEAT
REMOTE START
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

