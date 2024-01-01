$24,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT, LOW KM, BLACK PKG, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24037
- Mileage 74,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this well-equipped 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT!! Low km, black package with gloss black wheels, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, this one has it all!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $178 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
613-830-5676