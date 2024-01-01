Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a practically brand new Mustang? Then check this one out!! Only 2300km!! YES, under 3000km on this one AND it is a 6-speed manual!!  Comes with bluetooth hands-free, power group, alloy wheels, back-up camera and all the usual niceties!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $276 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $38700 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!</span></p>

2022 Ford Mustang

2,332 KM

Details Description Features

$38,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Mustang

ONLY 2300KM!!!! 6SPD, LIKE BRAND NEW!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang

ONLY 2300KM!!!! 6SPD, LIKE BRAND NEW!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1711294431
  2. 1711294430
  3. 1711294431
  4. 1711294430
  5. 1711294431
  6. 1711294387
  7. 1711294431
  8. 1711294430
  9. 1711294431
  10. 1711294431
  11. 1711294431
  12. 1711294430
  13. 1711294431
  14. 1711294430
  15. 1711294431
  16. 1711294431
  17. 1711294431
  18. 1711294431
  19. 1711294431
  20. 1711294431
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$38,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH1N5148468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 2,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a practically brand new Mustang? Then check this one out!! Only 2300km!! YES, under 3000km on this one AND it is a 6-speed manual!!  Comes with bluetooth hands-free, power group, alloy wheels, back-up camera and all the usual niceties!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $276 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $38700 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2015 RAM 1500 EXPRESS, HEMI V8, BLUETOOTH, BLACK PKG, SIRIUSXM! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 RAM 1500 EXPRESS, HEMI V8, BLUETOOTH, BLACK PKG, SIRIUSXM! 202,934 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2013 Ford Edge LIMITED AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS! 149,520 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS, LOW KM! CLOTH, CD/MP3 PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS, LOW KM! CLOTH, CD/MP3 PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS 98,903 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,700

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang