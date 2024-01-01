$38,700+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
ONLY 2300KM!!!! 6SPD, LIKE BRAND NEW!!!
2022 Ford Mustang
ONLY 2300KM!!!! 6SPD, LIKE BRAND NEW!!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$38,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 2,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a practically brand new Mustang? Then check this one out!! Only 2300km!! YES, under 3000km on this one AND it is a 6-speed manual!! Comes with bluetooth hands-free, power group, alloy wheels, back-up camera and all the usual niceties!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $276 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $38700 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676