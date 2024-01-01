$56,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
LT1 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
LT1 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$56,000
+ taxes & licensing
3,163KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FE1R70P0142272
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P6223A
- Mileage 3,163 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G Wi-Fi!
The look of this 2023 Camaro is unmistakable, with an angry looking low grille that certain to turn heads. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 3,163 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The look of this 2023 Camaro is unmistakable, with an angry looking low grille that certain to turn heads. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 3,163 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX - Bluetooth - Power Seats 159,103 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA NAV 39,897 KM $32,298 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X - Navigation - Heated Seats 71,956 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Chevrolet Camaro