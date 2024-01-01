Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G Wi-Fi!</b><br> <br> The look of this 2023 Camaro is unmistakable, with an angry looking low grille that certain to turn heads. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 3,163 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$391.49</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

3,163 KM

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,163KM
Used
VIN 1G1FE1R70P0142272

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P6223A
  • Mileage 3,163 KM

Low Mileage, Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G Wi-Fi!

The look of this 2023 Camaro is unmistakable, with an angry looking low grille that certain to turn heads. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 3,163 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Aluminum Wheels

REAR CAMERA

Performance Suspension

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2023 Chevrolet Camaro