$64,291+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Enclave
Essence - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2024 Buick Enclave
Essence - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
Sale
$64,291
+ taxes & licensing
14,196KM
Used
VIN 5GAEVAKW5RJ114325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Gray
- Interior Colour Interior Trim, Dark Galva
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 440068
- Mileage 14,196 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Experience Buick Package, Technology Package, Sport Touring Edition!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Featuring graceful styling and generous technology features, this 2024 Buick Enclave is a family-hauling champ.
Sitting atop the Buick SUV lineup, this 2024 Enclave is a stylish, family-friendly, and value-packed competitor to European luxury crossovers. With thoughtfully crafted and ergonomic seating for seven, this family-friendly SUV makes every day a little more special. This 2024 Enclave is more than your family's newest member; it's a work of art.
This moonstone gray SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Essence. This generously equipped Buick Enclave Essence treats you with convenience features such as a power-operated liftgate, remote start with proximity keyless entry, and automatic LED headlamps. Occupants will remain connected and comfortable with heated and power-adjustable leather seats, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless device charging. This premium SUV is built with your family in mind with amazing safety features such as forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, rear seat reminder to ensure the safety of even your littlest passengers, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Experience Buick Package, Technology Package, Sport Touring Edition. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 14196 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Incentives expire 2024-01-02. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Hood insulator
Glass, deep-tinted
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,
Interior
Keyless Start
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Sensor, cabin humidity
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and compass display
Air filter, pollutant and fine dust
Safety
Passenger sensing system
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
Mechanical
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
E10 Fuel capable
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT stop/start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
Engine control, stop-start system override
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Wireless Phone Charging
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE
Sport Touring Edition
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$64,291
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Buick Enclave