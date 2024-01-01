2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Menu
105,784 KM

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN Kl77p2em2ck578267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 105,784 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 chev orlando low low km only 105,784 km this vehicle seats 7 people. Runs and drives excellent very nice inside and out. For more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are a family owned business located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte. 705 487 2277......more pictures to follow 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

