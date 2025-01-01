Menu
<p>2015 ford focus runs and drives excellent every thing works as it should for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2015 Ford Focus

141,578 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

13121708

2015 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,578KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fadp3f28fl332160

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,578 KM

2015 ford focus runs and drives excellent every thing works as it should for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-487-2277

$8,999

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2015 Ford Focus