$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
S
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,004KM
Good Condition
VIN 3n1ck3cp3hl259570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,004 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 nissan micra runs and drives good price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
