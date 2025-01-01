Menu
<p>2017 nissan micra runs and drives good price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2017 Nissan Micra

199,004 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra

S

13121693

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,004KM
Good Condition
VIN 3n1ck3cp3hl259570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,004 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 nissan micra runs and drives good price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
2017 Nissan Micra