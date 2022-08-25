Menu
2004 Toyota Echo

61,479 KM

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

SE

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990989
  • Stock #: 047771
  • VIN: JTDKT123540047771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,479 KM

Vehicle Description

***VERY LOW MILEAGE***ACCIDENT FREE***EXTREMELY WELL KEPT AND HEAVILY OIL SPRAYED BLACK ON BLACK TOYOTA HATCHBACK, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.5L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, AFTER MARKET LCD ANDROID TOUCH SCREEN STEREO W/APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY COMPATIBILTY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED!!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included

Email Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

