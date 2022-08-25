2004 Toyota Echo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,498 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8990989

8990989 Stock #: 047771

047771 VIN: JTDKT123540047771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,479 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Air Conditioning Folding Rear Seat Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.