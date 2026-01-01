$18,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Honda CR-V
2007 Honda CR-V
Location
Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
416-560-0472
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,312KM
Excellent Condition
VIN RE4-1101794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Right Hand Drive
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Great Car Inc.
2007 Honda CR-V 84,312 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan X-Trail 74,412 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan X-Trail 73,501 KM $18,450 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Great Car Inc.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Great Car Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-560-XXXX(click to show)
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Great Car Inc.
416-560-0472
2007 Honda CR-V