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2007 Honda CR-V

84,312 KM

Details Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2007 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle
14270909

2007 Honda CR-V

Location

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

416-560-0472

  1. 1781367961256
  2. 1781367961726
  3. 1781367962152
  4. 1781367962664
  5. 1781367963078
  6. 1781367963506
  7. 1781367963934
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,312KM
Excellent Condition
VIN RE4-1101794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Right Hand Drive

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from Great Car Inc.
Refund Policy
Video Calls

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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416-560-XXXX

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416-560-0472

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Great Car Inc.

416-560-0472

2007 Honda CR-V